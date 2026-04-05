Valley farmers eligible for state agriculture grant

Farmers in the Rio Grande Valley can now apply for state grants to help pay for new equipment and irrigation systems.

The Texas Department of Agriculture opened applications on Wednesday for the Agriculture Production Resource Opportunity Grant. The program offers up to $500,000 to farmers looking to upgrade or expand their operations.

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller said Valley farmers can use the money to drill irrigation wells or switch to more efficient watering systems.

"This might be a possible source for them to drill out an irrigation well,” Miller said. “Maybe you could go to drip irrigation instead of overhead sprinkler irrigation or pivot irrigation that would stretch our water, make it go a lot farther."

Farmers must match a portion of the grant depending on how much they request. Grants between $5,000 and $250,000 require a 10% to 20% match. Grants between $250,000 and $500,000 require a 30% match.

Applications close on May 14, 2026. Click here to apply.