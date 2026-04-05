Free glucose tests available at South Texas Health System to check your diabetes risk

Channel 5 News is connecting viewers to free glucose screenings happening all month long as part of the Heart of the Valley campaign.

South Texas Health System in Edinburg is one of the locations where people can get screened. The screenings help with early detection of diabetes and can prevent complications like heart and kidney problems.

"These screenings are important when it comes to early detection of diabetes," registered nurse Kristen Salinas said.

One in three people in the Rio Grande Valley are affected by diabetes.

The screenings are quick, and results are available right away.

Free glucose screenings are available at multiple locations throughout the month. A full calendar with times and locations on our Heart of the Valley tab.

People can submit diabetes-related questions to heartofthevalley@krgv.com. Doctors will answer questions live on air.