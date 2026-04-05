Weslaco doctor charged with illegally distributing millions of opioid pills in Houston

The federal courthouse in McAllen. KRGV file photo

A 70-year-old Weslaco doctor is accused of running a cash-only clinic in Houston that illegally sold millions of opioid pills, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

James Robles made his initial appearance in federal court Friday on charges of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, distributing controlled substances, and maintaining a drug-involved premises.

According to a news release, federal prosecutors say Robles operated the clinic and sold prescriptions for oxycodone, hydrocodone and carisoprodol to “crew leaders” who recruited people to pose as patients. The crew leaders then filled the prescriptions at pharmacies and resold the drugs on the black market, prosecutors say.

“Robles often did not see or examine his purported patients before prescribing them opioids and other controlled substances,” the news release stated. “In just over four years, Robles allegedly prescribed approximately 2.9 million pills of hydrocodone, 1.3 million pills of oxycodone and 1.1 million pills of carisoprodol.”

More than $2 million in cash was deposited into bank accounts controlled by Robles within three years, the news release added.

If convicted, Robles faces up to 20 years in prison on each count.

Federal court records show Robles remains in custody on a $250,000 bond. His next hearing is on April 13, 2026.

The Drug Enforcement Administration is investigating the case.