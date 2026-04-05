Rio Grande Valley pet owners warned about Easter basket dangers for cats and dogs
Whether you move your Easter egg hunts indoors or leave them outside, make sure you keep your pets away from all the goodies.
That includes the actual Easter basket, even if it's empty.
"We've actually seen a couple of cats ingest the artificial grass and the plastic wrapping that they put inside the baskets," Veterinary Medicine Practice Owner Dr. Yaritza Rivera said. "That can be toxic to them and also cause some sort of obstruction, as they are string-like, and those tend to cause GI issues."
Chocolates and grapes are especially bad for dogs.
More News
News Video
-
Donna family of 6 lose their house in trailer home fire
-
Juvenile identified as driver in human smuggling chase that ended near Alamo...
-
Rain threatens Easter egg sales across Hidalgo County as vendors take precautions
-
South Texas Health System donates defibrillators to Valley Boys and Girls Clubs
-
Cameron County crews ready to deploy pumps if Easter storms bring flooding
Sports Video
-
UTRGV drops game two of the series against Northwestern State
-
UTRGV names Brandon Chambers the new Men's Basketball Head Coach
-
Weslaco East walks it off in the bottom of the 10th, Lady...
-
HS Girls Soccer South Texas ISD tops Idea Elsa in the area...
-
Playmaker: Christian Torres led the Juarez-Lincoln soccer team to the Regional Semifinals...