Rio Grande Valley pet owners warned about Easter basket dangers for cats and dogs

Whether you move your Easter egg hunts indoors or leave them outside, make sure you keep your pets away from all the goodies.

That includes the actual Easter basket, even if it's empty.

"We've actually seen a couple of cats ingest the artificial grass and the plastic wrapping that they put inside the baskets," Veterinary Medicine Practice Owner Dr. Yaritza Rivera said. "That can be toxic to them and also cause some sort of obstruction, as they are string-like, and those tend to cause GI issues."

Chocolates and grapes are especially bad for dogs.