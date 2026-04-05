RGV Food Bank warns residents about fake food giveaways on social media

The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley is warning people about fake food giveaway posts on social media.

The food bank says it's getting about 30 calls a day from people confused by misleading posts advertising old or nonexistent food distributions.

"I've seen the fake advertisements on Facebook," Pharr resident Abel Sosa said.

Sosa relies on the food bank and uses Facebook to find out when distributions are happening. He's noticed posts without the food bank's logo advertising events that already happened.

"I see that it is fake, that the people put it out there and the people come and they are in line and they don't know," Sosa said. "If you are at the line, then you won't know it is fake. You are going to stay in line there for hours."

Food Bank RGV CEO Libby Saenz says the fake posts cause confusion.

"People think there is a distribution going on. Maybe a mass distribution is going on," Saenz said. "It causes confusion, and we can handle all the calls, but it's hard for the families looking for that."

Some of the posts are old announcements from years past that have been reshared. Saenz says the food bank sometimes learns about the fake posts when they see cars lining up outside.

"Next thing you know, we have a long line of cars if there is a mass distribution going on at one of our big ones and there isn't," Saenz said.

Sosa says families dealing with high gas prices don't need the added disappointment of waiting in line for food that isn't there.

"They're in line, and the gas prices are too high. They are looking for food," Sosa said. "They do this to them. They come and wait in line. Now they are going to waste their gas."

The food bank says people can avoid falling for fake posts by checking flyers for the official Food Bank RGV logo or visiting the organization's Facebook page or website for confirmed distribution events.

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