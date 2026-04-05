Heart of the Valley: Man shares his experience taking part in Valley clinical trial for new weight loss pill

A man is taking part in a clinical trial happening in the Rio Grande Valley for a weight loss pill recently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for obesity.

The pill was also developed to treat type 2 diabetes.

Miguel Villarreal ended up in the emergency room two years ago with blood sugar levels so high the machine couldn't give a reading.

"I was feeling tired, very sleepy, very thirsty at all times. During the night, I started to get a lot of cramps in my legs," Villarreal said.

That's when he found out he had type 2 diabetes. Villarreal said the diagnosis was life-changing.

Villarreal started learning about the disease and how to manage it.

"I totally had to change my diet. I had to watch what I ate, now I constantly have to check my blood sugar to make sure it never spikes out of control," Villarreal said.

Villarreal signed up for clinical trials put together by Texas Valley Clinical Research for the weight loss pill orforglipron at the recommendation of his doctor.

"He told me the benefits that could impact my body if I decided to join, so I didn't hesitate to take the chance," Villarreal said.

Villarreal documents when he takes medication and his daily blood sugar levels. He also goes to the doctor for monthly checkups.

As of now, the pill is not approved to help treat diabetes.

Dr. Alejandro Gonzalez-Campos, an endocrinologist, says clinical studies like this help develop future treatments and help researchers learn the side effects of certain medications on diseases.

"At the end of the trial, what we're doing is comparing how patients respond to the different doses compared to placebo, meaning parties that are not receiving the investigational product," Gonzalez-Campos said.

Villarreal isn't allowed to know whether he's taking a placebo or not, but he's happy to take part in the trials.

He says it helps him learn and educate others about diabetes.

"I have three kids, and obviously my wife and I have to be able to support them, to be with them. I want to be able to see my grandchildren," Villarreal said.

This April, CHANNEL 5 NEWS will educate viewers about diabetes prevention and treatment. KRGV will provide a 360-degree look into the diabetes epidemic in the RGV.

H-E-B and South Texas Health System are offering free diabetes screenings in the month of April. Check out the calendar at this link for times and dates when the screenings will be available.

Heart of the Valley: Diabetes is sponsored by Prime Health and South Texas Health System.

Watch the video above for the full story.