Heart of the Valley - Healthy Heart: STHS doctor talks about warning signs of heart disease

Heart disease is one of the deadliest diseases in the United States for men and women.

In the Rio Grande Valley, high rates of high blood pressure, obesity and diabetes put residents at greater risk.

South Texas Health System Interventional Cardiologist Victor Castro spoke with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza about the warning signs to look out for and how to prevent the disease.

To learn more about keeping your heart healthy, visit the Heart Healthy Expo at STHS Heart hospital, located at 1900 South D Street in McAllen.

The expo will offer more information on heart disease, exercise and cooking tips, there will also be free screenings.

The expo is free to the public and will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Watch the vieo above for the full story.