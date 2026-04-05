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Heart of the Valley campaign to raise diabetes awareness kicks off

Heart of the Valley campaign to raise diabetes awareness kicks off
4 days 3 hours 12 minutes ago Wednesday, April 01 2026 Apr 1, 2026 April 01, 2026 5:34 PM April 01, 2026 in News - Heart of the Valley
Source: KRGV

This April, CHANNEL 5 NEWS will educate viewers about diabetes prevention and treatment. KRGV will provide a 360-degree look into the diabetes epidemic in the RGV.

H-E-B and South Texas Health System are offering free diabetes screenings in the month of April. Click on a date on the calendar in this link to see where the screenings will be available.

Watch the video above for more information. 

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