Heart of the Valley campaign to raise diabetes awareness kicks off

This April, CHANNEL 5 NEWS will educate viewers about diabetes prevention and treatment. KRGV will provide a 360-degree look into the diabetes epidemic in the RGV.

H-E-B and South Texas Health System are offering free diabetes screenings in the month of April. Click on a date on the calendar in this link to see where the screenings will be available.

Watch the video above for more information.