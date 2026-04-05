Heart of the Valley: Kidney specialist discusses what patients need to know about diabetes
Channel 5 News is educating viewers on diabetes prevention and treatment as part of our monthlong Heart of the Valley campaign.
Diabetes is a major health concern in the Rio Grande Valley. According to the RGV Diabetes Association, more than 30% of adults in the area have it.
The good news is diabetes can be managed and prevented. STHS kidney specialist Dr. Mourad Alsabbagh discusses what people need to know about diabetes in the video above.
H-E-B and South Texas Health System are offering free diabetes screenings in the month of April. Check out the calendar at this link for times and dates when the screenings will be available.
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes is sponsored by Prime Health and South Texas Health System.
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