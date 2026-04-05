Rain and lower temperatures make their way through the Valley

Most areas picked up 1-2 inches of rain, with a "bullseye" over the southwest portion of Hidalgo County where locally higher amounts were recorded.

These totals will increase due to the continuation of rain throughout the day.

Light to moderate rain will continue throughout the day, eventually becoming scattered instead of widespread. There is no severe storm threat; ponding is likely along with possible localized flooding.

Hidalgo County reported the highest accumulated rainfall totals within the last 24 hours so far and the most power outage reports.

Multiple cities have started reporting areas to avoid due to the weather.

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X.