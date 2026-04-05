La Joya ISD announces plans to overhaul its bus system to save money and improve service

KRGV file photo

La Joya ISD is implementing a comprehensive transportation overhaul ahead of the 2026–2027 school year, according to a news release.

The districtwide effort follows a detailed transportation audit and reflects a strategic shift toward a more sustainable and student-centered system.

“According to district data, current transportation practices have led to rising operational costs, with fuel, maintenance, and overtime expenses each projected to approach $1 million annually if left unaddressed,” the news release stated.

The district is introducing data-driven improvements that will optimize bus routes, reduce inefficiencies, and enhance overall service without compromising student safety.

Key improvements include route optimization and consolidation using advanced routing technology to reduce overlapping routes, balance ride times, and improve on-time performance. The district will also implement new tools that allow families to view school and bus stop information, as well as real-time bus tracking, alerts, and communication features for parents.

"At the core of these changes is our commitment to students and families," La Joya ISD Transportation Director Joe Alaniz said in a statement. "We are working to create a system that is not only more efficient but also more reliable and easier for families to navigate."

These enhancements are expected to lead to shorter, more efficient routes, improved bus utilization, and more consistent arrival times for students across the district.

Implementation of the updated transportation system will occur in phases, with continued communication, training, and adjustments leading up to full rollout in August 2026 for the new school year.

"This is about building a transportation system that our community can depend on every day," La Joya ISD Chief of Operations and Infrastructure S.B. Pierson said. "By combining technology, data, and community input, we are creating a more responsive system that prioritizes safety, strengthens communication, and supports student achievement."

Families will have multiple opportunities to provide input through a districtwide survey that will be open from April 7 through Apirl 24, 2026, as well as a series of community town halls scheduled throughout April.

Feedback gathered during this process will play a key role in shaping final transportation decisions, the district said.