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Channel 5 News back on the air after technical difficulties fixed

Channel 5 News back on the air after technical difficulties fixed
21 hours 57 minutes 22 seconds ago Sunday, April 05 2026 Apr 5, 2026 April 05, 2026 12:00 AM April 05, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

Channel 5 News is back on the air after resolving technical difficulties. We appreciate your patience.

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