Donna family of 6 loses their house in trailer home fire

A Donna mother and her five children were sent to an urgent care center after the R.V. travel trailer they lived in caught fire on Sunday morning, according to the Donna Fire Department.

Donna Fire Chief David S. Simmons said firefighters responded to the trailer located at the 300 block of Aaron Street at around 10:39 a.m. and found the structure to be fully engulfed in flames.

The trailer was destroyed in the fire.

The family of six lived in the travel trailer; they were taken to a freestanding urgent care center for observation.

Simmons said the American Red Cross will be contacted to provide aid to the family, and the Hidalgo County Fire Marshal’s Office will investigate the fire.