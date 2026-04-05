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WATCH LIVE: Easter Mass, April 5, 2026

WATCH LIVE: Easter Mass, April 5, 2026
10 hours 33 minutes 3 seconds ago Sunday, April 05 2026 Apr 5, 2026 April 05, 2026 10:33 AM April 05, 2026 in News
Source: KRGV

Watch Easter Mass this Sunday, April 5, at 10:30am on SOMOS EL VALLE 5.2 (Cable 1240) or stream live on our Facebook page.

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