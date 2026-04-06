San Benito man turning empty lot into food truck park to revive downtown area

A San Benito property owner is working to turn an empty parking lot into a food truck park.

Pedro Galvan bought the land along Robertson Street in downtown San Benito six years ago. This week, he paved the property, added parking spots, and made space for at least four food trucks.

"There's a lot of food truck owners that go around the entire county popping up at different shops, but they're looking for something more stable," Galvan said.

Galvan was inspired by food truck parks in Austin, where he went to college. He thought something like that was missing in his hometown.

"It's my time to do my part," Galvan said.

Galvan's property is part of a larger effort to bring life back to historic Robertson Street. For the past six years, there have been markets and several new businesses that have opened up shop in the area.

Galvan is now applying for permits for the food truck park to operate.

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