Sea Turtle Inc. reports record breaking nesting season at South Padre Island

Sea Turtle Inc. is reporting a record-breaking nesting season.

So far, they've counted 150 nests—amounting to roughly 14,000 eggs buried in the sand—and the season isn't over yet.

Sea Turtle Inc. says conservation efforts are paying off.

"These turtles take typically, 12, 15 years to reach maturity, so we're seeing the efforts that have been done from, you know 12, 15 years ago now. So it's really encouraging seeing those efforts paying off and it's a reminder to keep doing what we're doing because it really truly does make a difference," Sea Turtle Inc. Chief Conservation Officer Dr. Amy Bonka said.

Eggs typically start hatching about a month and a half after they're buried. Hatching season could start as early as next week.