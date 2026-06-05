Rio Grande City police search for suspect in truck theft, one person in custody

The Rio Grande City Police Department is looking for a man accused of stealing a truck from an area business; a second man is behind bars.

A man was caught on surveillance cameras inside the truck. It was one of two stolen in the middle of the night in May.

The suspects reportedly crossed the trucks into Mexico through the Roma Port of Entry where Mexican authorities grew suspicious.

"That was a red flag for them, especially two vehicles of that size driving in tandem," Rio Grande City Police Chief Jose Solis said. "They attempted to detain the individuals. One of the male subjects, who we are looking to identify, took off running from them. The other person was taken into custody on scene."

Police say 59-year-old Eric Garcia, of Roma, was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Both trucks were recovered.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to contact Rio Grande City police at 956-487-8892.