Construction scheduled for new disc golf course in Mercedes

Disc golf is coming soon to Mercedes.

The city plans to build a nine-hole course next to the Mercedes Dome Shelter. Construction starts next week and once it's ready, people will be allowed to play for free.

"They play throughout the Valley from Brownsville all the way to McAllen. We had people showing a lot of interest in disc golf," Mercedes Parks Director Armando Villela said. "Residents in Mercedes, and even the residents of Mercedes that moved out, like Austin and San Antonio, have reached out to us also."

The project is expected to cost $10,000 and will be funded by sponsorships. The city hopes to have it ready by mid-July.