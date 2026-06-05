New state law will allow Valley food trucks to work across counties with one license

A new state law will soon change how food trucks operate.

Starting July 1, mobile food vendors will need to get a license through the Texas Health Department, not a local permit.

The change means vendors can work across city and county lines with just one license.

"One of the main mistakes might be that they think they are able to operate with a local health department permit. It is very important for them to begin that timely application and submit it to the state of Texas," Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Program Manager Diana Baca said. "We've emailed all mobile food vendors and we continue to do PSAs for this transition."

The license costs between $300 and $1,800, depending on vendor type.

Hidalgo County says they are available to help vendors with questions.