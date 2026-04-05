Power outages reported across the Valley following Easter rain
Restoration efforts have brought back power to thousands of Rio Grande Valley homes following Sunday showers.
AEP Texas and Magic Valley Electric Cooperative are reporting outages affecting a total of 666 customers as of 7:15 p.m. Sunday
The majority of these outages are in Hidalgo County, with over 1,246 affected customers.
At around 9 a.m. Sunday, over 18,000 outages were reported across the Rio Grande Valley. That number dropped to 10,000 at around 10 a.m., then increased to 12,918 at around 11:45 a.m., then dropped to 5,055 customers at 12:45 p.m.
The number of outages at 5p.m. was 1,786.
The area will see scattered showers throughout the day.
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