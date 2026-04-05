Power outages reported across the Valley following Easter rain

Photo credit: MGN Online

Restoration efforts have brought back power to thousands of Rio Grande Valley homes following Sunday showers.

AEP Texas and Magic Valley Electric Cooperative are reporting outages affecting a total of 666 customers as of 7:15 p.m. Sunday

The majority of these outages are in Hidalgo County, with over 1,246 affected customers.

At around 9 a.m. Sunday, over 18,000 outages were reported across the Rio Grande Valley. That number dropped to 10,000 at around 10 a.m., then increased to 12,918 at around 11:45 a.m., then dropped to 5,055 customers at 12:45 p.m.

The number of outages at 5p.m. was 1,786.

The area will see scattered showers throughout the day.

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