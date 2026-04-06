Cameron County crews ready to deploy pumps if Easter storms bring flooding

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. said emergency crews are ready to respond if storms hit the Rio Grande Valley this weekend.

A cold front is expected to bring thunderstorms and heavy rain on Easter Sunday. The county's Emergency Management Division and Public Works Department have crews and equipment on standby.

"Cameron County has faced severe weather before, and we know how quickly conditions can change," Treviño said in a statement issued on Saturday. "If rainfall reaches levels that threaten neighborhoods or critical infrastructure, our crews are ready to go with pumps and will be mobilized immediately."

Officials are asking residents to monitor weather updates and avoid driving through flooded roads. They should also report flooding to local authorities and prepare their homes and yards for heavy rain.

"Our county crews are prepared and know where our resources are needed most," Treviño said. "Our priority is always the safety of our families and communities. If storms hit tomorrow, Cameron County stands ready to respond."

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