Saturday, April 4, 2026: Storms possible later this evening

Saturday afternoon will be the best time to do Easter celebrations this weekend before a cold front makes its way to the Rio Grande Valley, bringing rain and possible storms on Easter Sunday.

Saturday will be a mostly dry day, but rain will push into the area from the west and make its way south Saturday evening before rain and possible storms cover the upper and mid-Valley by 2 a.m. Sunday.

Multiple rounds of rain, along with a few storms, are possible.

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