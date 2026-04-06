Saturday, April 4, 2026: Storms possible later this evening
Saturday afternoon will be the best time to do Easter celebrations this weekend before a cold front makes its way to the Rio Grande Valley, bringing rain and possible storms on Easter Sunday.
Saturday will be a mostly dry day, but rain will push into the area from the west and make its way south Saturday evening before rain and possible storms cover the upper and mid-Valley by 2 a.m. Sunday.
Multiple rounds of rain, along with a few storms, are possible.
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X.
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