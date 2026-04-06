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Saturday, April 4, 2026: Storms possible later this evening

Saturday, April 4, 2026: Storms possible later this evening
1 day 23 hours 18 minutes ago Saturday, April 04 2026 Apr 4, 2026 April 04, 2026 11:23 AM April 04, 2026 in Weather
Source: KRGV

Saturday afternoon will be the best time to do Easter celebrations this weekend before a cold front makes its way to the Rio Grande Valley, bringing rain and possible storms on Easter Sunday.

Saturday will be  a mostly dry day, but rain will push into the area from the west and make its way south Saturday evening before rain and possible storms cover the upper and mid-Valley by 2 a.m. Sunday.

Multiple rounds of rain, along with a few storms, are possible. 

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