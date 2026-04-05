TSTC Harlingen launching new programs to support regional industrial growth

Photo courtesy of TSTC.

Texas State Technical College's Harlingen campus will launch two new programs this fall, according to a news release.

Registration for advanced manufacturing and electrical construction is now underway.

The advanced manufacturing program will offer an associate of applied science degree in industrial maintenance, along with certificates of completion in industrial maintenance and advanced manufacturing.

The electrical construction program will offer an electrical construction certificate of completion.

"In the advanced manufacturing program, students move beyond mastering a single trade to become 'plant-ready' industrial technicians, while developing a deep understanding of how modern systems integrate and operate," TSTC Advanced Manufacturing Program Team Lead Carlos Reyes said in the news release.

The program's dual-specialization model allows students to align their training with their strengths, whether in industrial maintenance or automation and robotics. Students will gain hands-on experience in state-of-the-art labs led by faculty who bring several years of combined industry experience.

TSTC Electrical Construction Program Team Lead Jorge Cabrera said the curriculum will prepare students in areas ranging from interpreting complex blueprints to mastering industrial control motors.

"Students will graduate with a comprehensive skill set," Cabrera said. "The program is designed to bridge the gap between electrical theory and real-world application."

After enrolling in the program, students can take the residential wireman's license exam after one year instead of two. Graduates will be prepared not only as expert installers but also as professionals capable of estimating, layout design, and team leadership.

The program introduces students to multiple areas of the electrical construction field, providing broad exposure to the knowledge and technical proficiencies required by the industry. Safety practices and National Electrical Code guidelines are embedded throughout the curriculum.

Provost Gina Cano-Monreal said the Rio Grande Valley is at the forefront of industrial-focused growth.

"Significant investment in the area will require a steady pipeline of skilled technicians for new construction projects, infrastructure expansion and advanced manufacturing, including industrial maintenance and robotics," Cano-Monreal said.

For more information, visit TSTC.edu.