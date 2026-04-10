Mercedes adding 600 trees across city with state grant

The city of Mercedes is planting 600 trees around the city thanks to a grant from the Texas A&M Forest Service. The trees will go in parks, along trails, at homes and in playgrounds and neighborhood spaces.

So far, 60 trees are already in the ground.

"We live in the Rio Grande Valley in the area where it gets pretty hot in the summers, so [we need] shaded areas for people to gather along trails, around playgrounds," Mercedes Park Director Armando Villela said.

The city is asking for volunteers to help plant trees. If you sign up, you can get a tree for your own home.

The next planting event is being held later this month. You can call the city for more information.