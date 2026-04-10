Mercedes adding 600 trees across city with state grant
The city of Mercedes is planting 600 trees around the city thanks to a grant from the Texas A&M Forest Service. The trees will go in parks, along trails, at homes and in playgrounds and neighborhood spaces.
So far, 60 trees are already in the ground.
"We live in the Rio Grande Valley in the area where it gets pretty hot in the summers, so [we need] shaded areas for people to gather along trails, around playgrounds," Mercedes Park Director Armando Villela said.
The city is asking for volunteers to help plant trees. If you sign up, you can get a tree for your own home.
The next planting event is being held later this month. You can call the city for more information.
More News
News Video
-
‘This can’t be happening:’ Weslaco doctor detained by Border Patrol
-
Heart of the Valley: McAllen mom diagnosed with type 2 diabetes at...
-
Valley Baptist doctor explains cardiomyopathy risks after Weslaco teen's caffeine-related death
-
Rio Hondo police increasing patrols after park vandalized
-
Man in custody after pedestrian hit during South Padre Island police chase