Pump Patrol: Monday, April 6, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
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‘I didn’t know what to do:’ Juarez-Lincoln High School reacts after being...
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Cameron County Appraisal District hosting public education event on property values
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RGV job growth outpaces Texas average, led by hospitality boom
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Heart of the Valley: Type 2 diabetic shares his journey to reverse...
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Consumer Reports: Where does your doorbell camera video live?
Sports Video
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UTRGV Athletics introduces new Men's Basketball Head Coach Brandon Chambers
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UTRGV drops game two of the series against Northwestern State
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UTRGV names Brandon Chambers the new Men's Basketball Head Coach
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Weslaco East walks it off in the bottom of the 10th, Lady...
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HS Girls Soccer South Texas ISD tops Idea Elsa in the area...