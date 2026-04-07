x

Pump Patrol: Monday, April 6, 2026

Pump Patrol: Monday, April 6, 2026
7 hours 23 minutes 29 seconds ago Monday, April 06 2026 Apr 6, 2026 April 06, 2026 4:42 PM April 06, 2026 in Community - Pump Patrol
Source: KRGV

Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.

Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days