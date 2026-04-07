UTRGV introduces men's basketball head coach Brandon Chambers

UTRGV Athletics introduced the new men's basketball head coach, Brandon Chambers to the Valley.

"This is a sleeping giant, and I think it's as set up for success as I've ever seen it," said newly head coach, Brandon Chambers.

"I'm very excited for you all, I'm excited for the conference being that he's more than coming in and saying I just want to win games, he wants to bring and make history here in the Valley," said Southland Conference Commissioner, Chris Grant.

Chambers is making UTRGV his first official stop as a head coach. He comes with an impressive resume. Making 9 straight NCAA tournaments as an assistant coach at NC State, former SLC Champions - McNeese, Texas Southern, LSU and VCU.

"I take great pride in having the first opportunity of my career to be a head coach and I can promise you this, I'm going to lead this program with great dignity honesty, and respect," said Chambers.

"He's been apart of some really successful programs, everybody loves to win but do they have a plan and formula to get there. That's what stood out to us about coach Chambers, he has that formula, he knows what it takes and he's ready to implement," said UTRGV Vice President and Director of Athletics, Chasse Conque.

With the transfer portal official opening up tomorrow - Chambers has a lot on his plate when it comes to recruiting future Vaqueros for next season.

"Look at the end of the day, we're going to find players. Whether it be in the transfer portal, high school recruits, JUCO, international or wherever it might be, we're going to turn over every stone, and make sure we exhaust every option to put the best championship level team out here on the floor," said Chambers.

Chambers is eager to get started and bring his winning attitude to the UTRGV fieldhouse.

"We're going to put a product on the floor that the UTRGV community is proud of and that they'll want to support, it's going to be the toughest ticket in town."