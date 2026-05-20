Los Fresnos CISD coach identified as Brownsville driver killed in weekend rollover crash

A 22-year-old Brownsville man who was killed in a Saturday crash was identified.

Aaron Alejandro Garcia was identified in a Wednesday news release as the man who died in the crash that happened on Saturday, May 16, 2026, shortly after 2:30 a.m. on State Highway 550 north of State Highway 48.

A statement from Los Fresnos ISD confirmed Garcia was a paraprofessional and a coach for the district.

According to DPS, a 2010 black GMC Sierra driven by Garcia was traveling northwest on SH 550 at an “unsafe speed” through a curve.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and veered off the roadway. The Brownsville Fire Department said the vehicle rolled over as a result of the crash, injuring the driver.

Garcia died after he was hospitalized.

Los Fresnos ISD Athletic Director David Cantu issued the following statement regarding the death:

"Los Fresnos CISD is deeply saddened by the passing of Aaron Alejandro "Alex" Garcia, a proud Falcon alumnus and valued member of the district.

Garcia served as a paraprofessional at Liberty Memorial Middle School and Resaca Middle School, most recently working at Resaca Middle School. He also served as a middle school coach and high school baseball assistant coach.

Known for his energy, passion, intelligence, and care for students, Coach Garcia made a meaningful impact on the lives of many Los Fresnos students and athletes. Los Fresnos CISD extends its heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, colleagues, students, and all who knew and loved him."

DPS continues investigating the crash.