Cameron County Appraisal District hosting public education event on property values

The Cameron Appraisal District is hosting an event this week to help homeowners understand their property appraisal notices.

Attendees can sit down one-on-one with staff at the Harlingen Convention Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 8 and April 9 and get their questions answered. Officials say it's a chance to clear up confusion and address concerns about home values.

"We are hoping our number of protests actually goes down [as residents] understand that we are doing the best job because we are required to [appraise] at market value," Cameron County Chief Appraiser Richard Molina said.

Staff will also be available to explain homestead tax exemptions.

Mobile workshops will also be held across Cameron County starting on Tuesday, April 7, 2026.

More information is available online.