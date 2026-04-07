RGV job growth outpaces Texas average, led by hospitality boom

The Texas Workforce Commission says the Rio Grande Valley is outpacing the state in job growth, according to a new report released Friday.

Cameron and Hidalgo counties, along with Eagle Pass, led Texas in job growth rate. The hospitality sector topped the list of industries hiring the most in Hidalgo County.

"Our biggest growth was definitely in hospitality, with 200 new positions just here in the McAllen area," Workforce Solutions spokesperson Julio Salinas said.

Salinas says tourism drives demand for hospitality workers in the area.

"Our area is a tourist place. People like to come here; they like to spend money here," Salinas said.

Anaid Saldana, a hotel area manager, says hiring at the hotels she runs is constant.

"Every week we're hiring," Saldana said.

But turnover is high. Saldana says about 10 out of 20 applicants show up for interviews. She hires all 10, but only about two people show up on the first day.

Saldana believes increased immigration enforcement has made some employees stop showing up for work entirely, opening up their positions to new hires.

"We start to get the employees to notice that their papers, their permanent resident cards, are about to expire, or they already are about to expire," Saldana said.

Saldana believes fear of getting detained at immigration appointments is why some employees have decided to allow their green cards or employment authorization cards to expire.

"They cancel those appointments, and they push them back to further dates when their papers are maybe a week away from expiring. So they just stop showing up because of the fear of, 'what if I get deported? What if my paperwork expires?'" Saldana said.

Recently the South Texas Builders Association has said ICE arrests at construction sites have impacted local builders. Despite the arrests, Workforce Solutions says the industry is thriving.

"Construction just added about 100 new jobs in January. We do feel that it could be based on top of either new positions or just filling up for positions that might have been lost throughout the year beforehand," Salinas said.

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