Brownsville man charged with kidnapping Los Fresnos woman at gunpoint
A Brownsville man remains in custody after kidnapping a woman from her home at gunpoint in Los Fresnos and sexually assaulting her, according to the Los Fresnos Police Department.
Jose Abraham Lopez was arrested on charges of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated sexual assault in connection with the alleged crime that happened on Thursday, April 2, 2026.
A motive for the crime was not provided. A news release identified the victim, but Channel 5 News does not identify victims of sexual assault.
According to the news release, a 22-year-old woman was at her home when Lopez arrived at around midnight and briefly argued with her before brandishing a firearm and forcing her into his vehicle while threatening to harm her and her family.
The woman later told police Lopez transported her to the McAllen area. While returning to Cameron County, he stopped for gas in Harlingen.
That’s when the woman fled Lopez and approached an off-duty U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent inside a store for help, according to the release.
The Harlingen Police Department later notified the Los Fresnos Police Department of the crime.
Detectives also learned the woman was sexually assaulted during the incident.
Lopez was taken into custody at a Brownsville residence where a firearm was recovered, the release states.
Bond for Lopez was set at $200,000.
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