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Elsa man dies after being ejected from motorcycle in crash

Elsa man dies after being ejected from motorcycle in crash
3 hours 29 minutes 5 seconds ago Tuesday, April 07 2026 Apr 7, 2026 April 07, 2026 12:33 AM April 07, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV
Photo credit: City of Edinburg

A 22-year-old Elsa man died on Monday from his injuries sustained in a crash last month, according to the Edinburg Police Department.

Oscar Villarreal was hospitalized following the crash that happened on Friday, March 27, 2026, in the 7200 block of North I-69C frontage road.

According to police, Villarreal was ejected from his motorcycle after crashing into the rear of a 2011 Toyota Sienna van while it was traveling northbound in the center lane.

“Authorities have since confirmed that he succumbed to his injuries and passed away on Monday, April 6,” a news release stated.

Charges are not expected to be filed in connection with the crash, a spokesperson for the city of Edinburg added.

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