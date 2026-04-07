Elsa man dies after being ejected from motorcycle in crash
A 22-year-old Elsa man died on Monday from his injuries sustained in a crash last month, according to the Edinburg Police Department.
Oscar Villarreal was hospitalized following the crash that happened on Friday, March 27, 2026, in the 7200 block of North I-69C frontage road.
According to police, Villarreal was ejected from his motorcycle after crashing into the rear of a 2011 Toyota Sienna van while it was traveling northbound in the center lane.
“Authorities have since confirmed that he succumbed to his injuries and passed away on Monday, April 6,” a news release stated.
Charges are not expected to be filed in connection with the crash, a spokesperson for the city of Edinburg added.
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