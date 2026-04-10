TxDOT announces pavement work planned on several state highways

Road crews with the Texas Department of Transportation will seal coat several highways throughout the Rio Grande Valley starting next week, according to a news release.

Seal coating is the process of applying a sealant to an existing asphalt surface to waterproof, prevent raveling, improve resistance, or delineate driving resistance. The preventative maintenance also extends the lifespan of the road.

Drivers will encounter lane closures and possible delays on the following roadways between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on the scheduled dates provided.

In Cameron County, crews will seal coat FM 313 in Brownsville from SH 48 to SH 4 on April 13, 2026.

Crews will seal coat Park Road 100 in South Padre Island from EOSM to Orca Circle on April 14 and 15, 2026.

Crews will seal coat FM 106 in Laguna Vista and Bayview from FM 1847 to FM 510 on April 16 and 17, 2026.

All work schedules are tentative and subject to change depending on weather conditions.

Seal coating operations will continue throughout the Rio Grande Valley on several state-maintained highways until June 5, 2026.