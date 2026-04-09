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Thursday, April 9, 2026: Late thunderstorms with highs in the 80s

Thursday, April 9, 2026: Late thunderstorms with highs in the 80s
8 hours 59 minutes 23 seconds ago Thursday, April 09 2026 Apr 9, 2026 April 09, 2026 11:14 AM April 09, 2026 in Weather
Source: KRGV

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