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Friday, April 10, 2026: Scattered thunderstorms, temps in the 80s

Friday, April 10, 2026: Scattered thunderstorms, temps in the 80s
10 hours 13 minutes 42 seconds ago Friday, April 10 2026 Apr 10, 2026 April 10, 2026 9:55 AM April 10, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

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