Rio Hondo police increasing patrols after park vandalized

Rio Hondo police are searching for vandals who spray-painted a city park over Easter weekend.

Blue graffiti covered the outside of a restroom wall at Rio Hondo County Park. City crews have since painted over the damage.

"It's devastating because I know a lot of the families who go there to have a safe place and a nice place for our kids to play, and so much work and money was spent going into the renovations," Rio Hondo resident Sara Trevino said.

Trevino has a 5-year-old daughter and takes her to the park often. She says the crime feels personal.

"It is worrisome. This is a small town, and you really don't hear any kind of crime like that or anything taking place," Trevino said.

This isn't the first time vandals have targeted the park. Someone spray-painted the baseball field fence in December.

Police say they're increasing patrols during the busiest times of the week.

"We stack our officers when we feel that there is going to be more traffic, so on weekends... there are going to be more officers on duty," Rio Hondo Police Chief Julian Longoria said.

Longoria is asking those responsible to turn themselves in.

The cost to repaint the walls is about $1,000. Police say the fine for vandalism can reach up to $15,000.

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