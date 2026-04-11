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Sit-down interview with new UTRGV men's basketball coach Brandon Chambers

Sit-down interview with new UTRGV men's basketball coach Brandon Chambers
8 hours 18 minutes 8 seconds ago Friday, April 10 2026 Apr 10, 2026 April 10, 2026 7:53 PM April 10, 2026 in Sports
Source: KRGV

New UTRGV men's basketball coach Brandon Chambers joins us in studio to discuss his first week on the job, his recruiting pitch for incoming players, and his goals for the program.

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