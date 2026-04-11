Sit-down interview with new UTRGV men's basketball coach Brandon Chambers
New UTRGV men's basketball coach Brandon Chambers joins us in studio to discuss his first week on the job, his recruiting pitch for incoming players, and his goals for the program.
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