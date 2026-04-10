Peñitas residents call for repairs on Volcano Road

People who live in a Peñitas neighborhood have a little relief after city crews went out to level the road.

Volcano Road is north of I-2, near Mile 3. A Channel 5 News crew was out on the road early Friday and saw the poor conditions the neighborhood residents had to deal with.

With craters and nearly undrivable conditions, Volcano Road was living up to its name.

"We've been having this situation for the past 30 years, maybe from 25 to 30 years, for that long when we were a county, now we are a city," Peñitas resident Emily Melendez said.

Melendez has lived in the neighborhood for more than 50 years. The road is paved right up to the point where it reaches homes.

"We are asking to get it paved, and now they paved where the new subdivision is, and they said the subdivision has paid half of it, and the city has paid half of the road. We are asking at least to put caliche on it," Melendez said.

Melendez says this road gets so bad when it's muddy, it's best driven with a 4x4 vehicle.

"We wouldn't say anything about it, but now that we have our parents and there are like 82 [years old], and I have my uncle who can't even get out of bed. Now it is a situation when we have a 911 call, and we need an ambulance," Melendez said.

Channel 5 News called Peñitas city officials for comment. City Manager Humberto Garza says they're aware of the issue and have plans to fix it.

"We are already in the process of trying to fix it the first time, after the rain, and we got some more rain last night, so it got gooey again, but we are already in the works for it," Garza said.

Channel 5 News also asked why it's taken so long to get it paved.

"No comment. We are working on getting the road fixed," Garza said.

Garza says they started construction on the road about a week ago. Melendez hopes the city comes through to make their drive easier.

"I just want them to see our situation and see if they were living here, what would they do also. I am not doing anything bad to the city. I just want them to fix the road. That's all we want," Melendez said.

There is no timeline as to when Volcano Road could get paved. The city has already leveled the road out to make it easier for this community to come and go.

Watch the video above for the full story.