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Weslaco East gets dominant win over Brownsville Porter, Palmview baseball takes down Mission

Weslaco East gets dominant win over Brownsville Porter, Palmview baseball takes down Mission
1 day 4 hours 55 minutes ago Friday, April 10 2026 Apr 10, 2026 April 10, 2026 10:46 PM April 10, 2026 in Sports
Source: KRGV

Friday, April 10th High school baseball and softball highlights from around the Valley.  

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