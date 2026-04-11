Sharyland ISD 2026 Hall of Honor Ceremony

Sharyland ISD inducted the class of 2026 into the school district's athletics hall of honor.

The athletes being inducted included Arturo Garcia, who not only led Sharyland to multiple regional football titles. He captured a state championship in 180-yard low hurdles in 1960. Nora Monie was also inducted, a state champion discus thrower along with the 1987 Boys Cross Country team that finished as state runner ups.

2008 Olympic shooter Sean McClelland and 2011 World Series champion Jaime Garcia rounded out the list of inductees, both of whom spoke to Channel 5 about the honor.

"Sharyland is a big part of my journey and the reason why I am the man that I am today. I'm so grateful for this it's an honor having gone to Sharyland. I had some amazing teachers that I got a chance to see today and coaches. I'm grateful," said Jaime Garcia.

"It's an incredible honor between the coaches and the administration. It's such an honor to be here. They created an environment for me to be successful so it's such an honor and a privilege to be inducted today," stated McClelland.