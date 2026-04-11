Heart of the Valley: Early detection, lifestyle changes can reverse prediabetes

Prediabetes diagnosis is becoming more common in the Rio Grande Valley and people often don't even know they have it until they have a check-up.

Doctors say early warning can also be a turning point.

Oscar Garcia's life is much different today. He's running, moving, and staying active one goal in mind — staying healthy for his kids.

"I don't want to miss out on their events. I want to be here for a long time for them," Garcia said.

But a year ago, he had no idea he was at risk of diabetes. Garcia says he only went to the doctor because his insurance required a routine check-up.

"I think it was just going to be an in and out thing," Garcia said.

But bloodwork showed his fasting blood sugar was above normal. A week later, he was tested again and the numbers were still high.

That's when doctors diagnosed him with prediabetes, a condition that runs in his family.

"It was something kind of that was expected but way later on," Garcia said.

Garcia says he was overweight, but never had any symptoms or warning signs. Something doctors say is common.

DHR Health Adult and Pediatric Endocrinologist Dr. Surya Mulukutla says many people don't realize they're at risk of diabetes until they're tested.

But there are warning signs you could look out for.

"You'll see that standing in the line at the grocery store, somebody's neck and you'll see the darkening of the skin, that's a sign of insulin resistance that, unchecked, can lead to prediabetes officially," Mulukutla said.

For Garcia, the diagnosis was a push.

"So no tacos, and if I crave them, because that's my go-to food, I make them lettuce wrapped," Garcia said.

And he has now started seeing results.

"My first fasting sugar was 115, like I mentioned, right now it's usually 105," Garcia said.

Doctors say early detection and simple lifestyle changes can reverse prediabetes.

"Every person is individual, every person is unique. You can live in each stage for much longer or shorter, depends on the person, what they're doing, how active they are their genetics," Mulukutla said.

Family history also plays a major role and making regular check-ups even more important.

"If every single person in the family has it, diabetes that is, then they're more likely to move faster through," Mulukutla said. "There's no excuse for not getting yourself screened, even at a health fair, there's always somewhere you can go."

A message Garcia now hopes others will take seriously.

"Make sure you get some labs checked and take care of what we eat and that's pretty much all I can say. Stay active," Garcia said.

Watch the video above for the full story.

This April, CHANNEL 5 NEWS will educate viewers about diabetes prevention and treatment. KRGV will provide a 360-degree look into the diabetes epidemic in the RGV.

H-E-B and South Texas Health System are offering free diabetes screenings in the month of April. Check out the calendar at this link for times and dates when the screenings will be available.

Heart of the Valley: Diabetes is sponsored by Prime Health and South Texas Health System.