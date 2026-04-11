Man pleads guilty to deadly McDonald's parking lot shooting in Alamo

Carlos Alfredo Jasso (Mugshot courtesy of the Hidalgo County records website)

A man has been sentenced in connection with a deadly shooting in Alamo that occurred in August 2024.

According to Hidalgo County court records, Carlos Alfredo Jasso pleaded guilty to murder; he was sentenced to 23 years in prison with 473 days of jail credit.

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The shooting occurred on Aug. 20, 2024, in a McDonald's parking lot in the 1000 block of West Frontage Road. The Alamo Police Department found a 34-year-old man suffering from three gunshot wounds in the middle of the road.

Three additional suspects were arrested in connection with the shooting. Christina Montemayor, Albert Medina and Jose Alberto Jimenez Jr. were each charged with murder.

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According to court records, Montemayor has a final pre-trial hearing scheduled for June 17 and a preferential trial scheduled for June 22.

Jimenez also has a final pre-trial hearing scheduled for August 12.