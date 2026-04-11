Murder charges dismissed for two suspects accused of killing Edinburg teen in 2023

Joseph Zachary Castillo and Rudy Alexander Coronado (Mugshots courtesy of the Hidalgo County records website)

Murder charges have been dismissed against two suspects accused of killing an Edinburg teenager in November 2023.

According to Hidalgo County court records, Rudy Alexander Coronado and Joseph Zachary Castillo had their murder charges dismissed in April.

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The shooting occurred on Nov. 4, 2023 in the 7200 block of Iowa Road in Edinburg. The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of shots fired and learned that two people were shot as a result of the disturbance.

A 16-year-old male died from his gunshot wounds, while a second victim was hospitalized.

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A third suspect, Antonio Rodriguez, pleaded guilty to a lesser offense in connection with the killing. According to court records, Rodriguez pleaded guilty to deadly conduct — discharge of a firearm. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison with 487 days of jail credit.