Teen killed in shooting near Edinburg, investigation underway

A 16-year-old male died, and an adult female is hospitalized in critical condition following a shooting near Edinburg, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a report of shots fired at the 7200 block of Iowa Road Saturday at 3:39 a.m. where they were informed of a disturbance on the roadway and that two individuals had been shot, according to a news release.

Both individuals were hospitalized. The teen died due to his gunshot wounds and the female was also shot and remains in critical condition, the release stated.

Authorities have not released their identities.

This is an ongoing criminal investigation. Anyone with any information regarding the case are urged to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114.