WATCH LIVE: Vaqueros Game Day
Don’t miss Vaqueros Game Day! Catch all the action on CHANNEL 5 NEWS at 10 a.m. as we bring you coverage of the UTRGV 2026 Spring Game!
Sponsored by the McAllen International Airport
More News
News Video
-
Heart of the Valley: UTRGV offers low-cost, free services as diabetics manage...
-
TXDOT warns drivers to secure loads after man nearly hits arcade machine...
-
Texas agriculture commissioner warns ranchers as New World screwworm detected 90 miles...
-
Heart of the Valley: H-E-B offering free glucose screenings all month long
-
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes could prevent wounds from healing properly