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WATCH LIVE: Vaqueros Game Day

WATCH LIVE: Vaqueros Game Day
11 hours 8 minutes 31 seconds ago Saturday, April 11 2026 Apr 11, 2026 April 11, 2026 9:45 AM April 11, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

Don’t miss Vaqueros Game Day! Catch all the action on CHANNEL 5 NEWS at 10 a.m. as we bring you coverage of the UTRGV 2026 Spring Game!

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