2 suspects in custody, 2 more on the run in deadly Alamo shooting

Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Alamo that left one person dead, and the Alamo Police Department says they're looking for two additional suspects.

Christina Montemayor, 44, and Albert Medina, 23, were arraigned Wednesday on murder charges in connection with the shooting. Bond was denied for both individuals.

At a press conference held before the suspects were arraigned, Alamo police spokesman officer Jacob Garcia said the shooting may be gang and narcotic related.

The shooting occurred on Tuesday at around 11:40 p.m. at a McDonald's parking lot, located at 1018 West Frontage Road, police said.

Garcia said when officers arrived at the scene, they discovered the body of an unidentified 34-year-old male victim with three gunshot wounds to his body in the middle of the road.

Garcia said the attempted to walk away from the shooting, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Garcia said hours later, Montemayor turned herself in to police custody, and identified herself as the getaway driver of one of the two vehicles involved in the shooting.

According to Garcia, Montemayor told Alamo police investigators the gunman was staying at a residence at the 600 block of North 19th Street in McAllen.

"The residence is familiar to investigators due to the reason of them being led out there before with a homicide that took place back in July. It's a gang-related residence," Garcia said.

The gunman, identified as Median, was taken into custody at that residence without further incident, Garcia said.

Garcia said they are continuing to work on identifying the other two suspects involved in the shooting and the second suspect vehicle, and a motive into the shooting could be gang and narcotic related.

He said because the investigation is still ongoing, police will not be releasing any information on the identities of the victim or the two suspects arrested.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the Alamo Police Department at 956-787-1454 or Alamo Crime Stoppers at 956-638-1560.