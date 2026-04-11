Heart of the Valley: H-E-B offering free glucose screenings all month long

Chances are you or someone you know is living with diabetes.

It's an epidemic in the Rio Grande Valley with one in three people being diagnosed with the disease.

The first step in the fight against it is getting a glucose screening and H-E-B is partnering with Channel 5 News to make it easy for everyone to get tested.

H-E-B Public Relations spokesperson Audrey Trevino-Guerra spoke with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza about the importance of getting a glucose screening and how people can get one for free.

This April, CHANNEL 5 NEWS will educate viewers about diabetes prevention and treatment. KRGV will provide a 360-degree look into the diabetes epidemic in the RGV.

H-E-B and South Texas Health System are offering free diabetes screenings in the month of April. Check out the calendar at this link for times and dates when the screenings will be available.

Heart of the Valley: Diabetes is sponsored by Prime Health and South Texas Health System.