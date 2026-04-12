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DPS, Border Patrol apprehend 15 undocumented migrants in Starr County during joint operation

DPS, Border Patrol apprehend 15 undocumented migrants in Starr County during joint operation
4 hours 53 minutes 26 seconds ago Sunday, April 12 2026 Apr 12, 2026 April 12, 2026 12:53 PM April 12, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

The Texas Department of Public Safety Brush Team assisted U.S. Border Patrol in apprehending 15 undocumented migrants in a joint anti-smuggling operation, according to DPS spokesperson Lt. Chris Olivarez.

The apprehensions occurred on Thursday, April 9.

Olivarez said the migrants had just crossed the Rio Grande near La Grulla and were attempting to be smuggled into the United States. Five of the migrants were from Mexico.

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