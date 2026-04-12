DPS, Border Patrol apprehend 15 undocumented migrants in Starr County during joint operation
The Texas Department of Public Safety Brush Team assisted U.S. Border Patrol in apprehending 15 undocumented migrants in a joint anti-smuggling operation, according to DPS spokesperson Lt. Chris Olivarez.
The apprehensions occurred on Thursday, April 9.
15 Apprehensions in Starr County During Joint Operation— Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) April 11, 2026
4/9/26: The @TxDPS Brush Team, working a joint anti-smuggling operation in Starr County near La Grulla, assisted U.S. Border Patrol in tracking a group of illegal immigrants who had just crossed the Rio Grande attempting to… pic.twitter.com/XvWy8ew51P
Olivarez said the migrants had just crossed the Rio Grande near La Grulla and were attempting to be smuggled into the United States. Five of the migrants were from Mexico.
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