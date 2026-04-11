Weslaco police search for missing 70-year-old man
The Weslaco Police Department is asking for the public's help in searching for a missing 70-year-old man.
Weslaco police said Jose Luis Suarez was last seen on Wednesday, April 8 at around 8 p.m. Suarez is known to suffer from anxiety and depression, and is also diabetic; he is also known to walk in parks.
Anyone with information about Suarez's whereabouts is urged to contact the Weslaco Police Department at 956-968-8591.
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