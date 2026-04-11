Weslaco police search for missing 70-year-old man

Jose Luis Suarez (Photo courtesy of the Weslaco Police Department.)

The Weslaco Police Department is asking for the public's help in searching for a missing 70-year-old man.

Weslaco police said Jose Luis Suarez was last seen on Wednesday, April 8 at around 8 p.m. Suarez is known to suffer from anxiety and depression, and is also diabetic; he is also known to walk in parks.

Anyone with information about Suarez's whereabouts is urged to contact the Weslaco Police Department at 956-968-8591.