TXDOT warns drivers to secure loads after man nearly hits arcade machine on Edinburg road

It was a close call for a driver in the Edinburg area after he nearly hit an arcade machine that was in the middle of the road.

"Had I not seen the truck in front of me, I think they'd be a pretty chance I would have hit it," Jesse Peña said.

Peña nearly crashed into an arcade machine left in the middle of Monte Cristo Road Saturday, April 4; it was dark and raining at the time.

"There's a pretty good chance I would have hit it, with the rain and low visibility, it could have been much worse," Peña said.

Peña's dash cam video shows the moment he swerved out of the way narrowly missing another driver headed in the opposite direction.

"Next thing I know, I see a truck swerved and at that moment I saw it, swerved and before I knew it the object on the road was coming, approached me and I swerved too," Peña said.

Peña says he thought it was a sofa at first. It wasn't until the next day that he realized it was an arcade machine.

Peña has kept an eye on the machine since the near miss.

"Monday morning, when I passed by is when I saw it already removed of the road," Peña said.

He says he doesn't know who moved it or how it ended up there.

The Texas Department of Transportation says it's a dangerous example of what can happen when drivers don't secure their loads.

"If something falls under your vehicle, you could be fined up to $500. If that item falls and causes bodily harm or property damage to another vehicle, you could be fined up to $2,000. So again, we remind you if you're hauling anything on the back of your truck because you can seriously injure or maybe even kill someone," TXDOT spokesperson Ray Pedraza said.

TXDOT urges drivers to not remove any roadway debris themselves, instead call to report it.

"Don't try to get out and remove it yourself, please get to a secure location, call 911. Law enforcement will call us. We do have crews that are on call," Pedraza said.

Peña hopes the video will make drivers think twice before hitting the road with an unsecured load.

"Double-check your stuff, even after you first secured it down the road, check it again at the next stop, at the gas station or drive slow or drive careful," Peña said.

In the meantime, TXDOT says crews will be dispatched to remove the debris from the road.

Watch the video above for the full story.