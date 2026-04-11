Four suspects charged in connection with narcotics search warrant in Alamo

From left to right: Wendy Aguilar, Michael Cura Jr., Alicia Gutierrez, and Alexys Rodriguez (Mugshots courtesy of the Alamo Police Department)

Four people were arrested and charged after the Alamo Police Department executed a search warrant on Church Street Friday.

The four suspects arrested were identified as Michael Cura Jr., Alicia Gutierrez, Wendy Aguilar, and Alexys Rodriguez. They were all arraigned on Saturday.

Cura was charged with four counts of criminal attempt of capital murder of a peace officer, possession of a controlled substance-cocaine, possession of a controlled substance-crystal meth, possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He was given no bond.

Gutierrez, Aguilar and Rodriguez were charged with of possession of marijuana and each received a $20,000 bond.

The Alamo Police Department recieved assistance from the Pharr Police Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety and federal agencies in the area.